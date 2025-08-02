Coolie Trailer to Explode Today, August 2 at 7 PM: Rajini and Lokesh Fans Super Excited

Superstar Rajinikanth fans are waiting for the Coolie trailer with a bated breath. The wait is finally over. The trailer for the highly anticipated action entertainer Coolie is set to drop today, August 2, at 7 PM IST. The film also features Aamir Khan, and Nagarjuna, alongside Thalaiva Rajinikanth.

The trailer will be launched at a grand event being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, promising an electrifying evening for fans and media alike.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie marks the union of three cinematic powerhouses, generating massive buzz across the country. With Rajinikanth leading the charge, and Aamir Khan and Nagarjuna joining forces, the film is touted to be one of the biggest multistarrers in recent times.

The event will also feature exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses, cast interactions, and live performances, building excitement ahead of the film’s theatrical release.

Coolie is expected to redefine commercial cinema with high-octane action, stylized visuals, and a gripping storyline, making the trailer launch one of the most anticipated moments of the year.