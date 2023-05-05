BTS V and Jungkook to release their solo albums?

The BTS vocalist Jimin recently joined the three rappers from the group (Suga, RM, and J-Hope) in finishing their own solo albums by releasing his own track, "FACE." Fans are currently eagerly awaiting the single releases from Jeon Jungkook and Kim Taehyung, or V, the group's two youngest members.

Recently, HYBE released its first-quarter financial reports along with its second, third, and fourth-quarter plans for the artists. The second quarter will see the comebacks of LE SSERAFIM, ENHYPEN, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and Agust D.

According to news reports, Taehyung is slated to release his first official solo album in the third quarter of 2023, between July and September.

The release of Jungkook's solo debut is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2023, according to another piece of information. There are rumors that Jungkook may have further releases and collaborations before his first album, but nothing has been verified.

They both intend to release albums, although neither HYBE nor BIGHIT MUSIC has officially announced this. Fans have expressed interest in the rumours and look forward to the debut of the two youngest members' solo albums.

