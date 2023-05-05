BTS's Jeon Jung-Kook gives a warning to the ARMY not to send him any food. On May 4, Jung Kook posts a message on Weverse asking his followers not to bring him food.

Jungkook, a member of BTS, has been regularly streaming on Weverse Live. He either cleans, cooks, or sings while he is on Weverse Live. He also cooked and shared the recipe with the fans. Some of his fans, though, went too far by ordering food to be delivered to his house.

Jungkook responds by writing a note in which he expresses his gratitude to the Armies for their concern and requests that no one send him food deliveries. He further cautions his followers by announcing that the next time a food delivery is made to his house, he would check the order number and take the appropriate action.

Also Read: Indian TV Serial or Korean Drama: What Does an Indian Viewer Prefer?