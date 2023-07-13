In the BTS’ memoir, most of the members talked about what attending Korean music show broadcasts before their first win was like. They mentioned how poorly they were treated by other stars at that time.

The band talked about their debut days in their book ‘Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS’, which was written by the members and the narration was written by journalist Myeongseok Kang. Prior to their success as the biggest musical artists in the world, the band had to face challenges and struggle to make their name in the K-pop industry. Not just that, they had to make their way up in the Korean idol music scene, where a first win on a weekly music show is a very significant marker of success.

BTS members, V and J-Hope reminisced about a particular live show when they were promoting their single in 2014, ‘Danger’. J-Hope stated that after approximately 20 music show recordings, their band was called to attend the live broadcast to announce its 1st place. When they did show up for the broadcast, they were shocked that they were even one of the contenders for the top prize.

V mentioned the junior and senior artists, stating that it was okay that the other groups were named as candidates for the first place and that they had to work harder. He further said that at the broadcasting stations they had to greet everyone first whether it was a senior or junior and that some of the artists ignored them and walked by or mocked the band for not even being a candidate for the top place.

Eventually, BTS made their way to their first music show win in 2015 with the track ‘I Need U’. Not only that, they slowly made their way not just in the K-pop industry but globally as well. In 2014, the group was also intensely preparing for a performance at the Mnet Asian Music Awards to promote ‘Danger,’ and had come close to its first win with preceding single "I Need U."

When they couldn’t win, V expressed that the members felt ‘unspeakable disappointment’ and ‘tear-jerking emotion’ in the van after the show. That was when they decided, 'Hey us, let's do really well. So that no one will ever look down on us again,'" he said.

