Once again renowned comedian Park Myung Soo showcases his admiration for BTS member V through his recent Instagram post.

As everyone is well aware about the fact that BTS V is known not only for his singing prowess but also his looks. There are a series of pictures V posted on his Instagram during his trip in Paris promoting CELINE HOMME, as the global brand ambassador. ARMYs couldn’t get enough of him, his visuals captivated not just the netizens but also the famous comedian Park Myung Soo.

Recently, Park Myung Soo expressed his love for the artist by posting a picture on Instagram mentioning BTS’ V. This picture included two pictures side-by-side, one of BTS’ V and the other of Park Myung Soo imitating V’s pose.

In the caption, he compared himself to V (the model) and him (just a customer). Additionally, he wrote the acronym of his name ‘PMS’. This post made the fans flood the comments section to express their adoration.

The comments section flooded with constant love and support from the ARMYs and netizens. An ARMY commented, “You’re as handsome as Kim Taehyung!!! You both look like shining good!” Another fan wrote, “Model and customer LOL! Our Taehyung is pretty, and Myung Soo is cool!” Another said, “You both are awesome.”

The comedian’s love and admiration for V has been noticed by fans earlier this year as well. This was when Park Myung Soo shared a story on his radio show ‘Park Myung Soo’s Radio Show’ which was on KBS Cool FM. The story was about a listener’s daughter and BTS’ V. The listener said that her 11-year-old daughter ran for the post of class president and that only one boy voted for her. Since then, her daughter said the boy was the most handsome person to her—more handsome than BTS’s V.

Reacting to the listener’s story, Park Myung Soo’s response was amusing and made the fans smile. He stated, “I think she needs glasses. I’ve never seen anyone more handsome than V.”

Park Myung Soo once shared that his daughter is also a big fan of BTS’ V and that she wanted to marry V. He jokingly told her he wanted that to happen because it would “turn his life around completely.”

Also Read: BTS’ Jungkook’s ‘Still With You’ Achieves A New Milestone On Spotify