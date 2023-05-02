Min Yoon-gi aka Suga, a member of BTS, made his solo television debut on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. Suga discussed his songs and their meanings on the show. He also talked about how he and the other BTS members, including RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, had a custom of drinking whisky "shots" prior to their performances.

When Jimmy Fallon inquired about his global tour, Suga responded that he was a little lost but was happy that the ARMY was enjoying his music. He burst into laughter when was asked how he came to be an NBA ambassador and replied, "I wasn't sure why they called. Why would they need me as their ambassador?”

When Jimmy questioned Suga about the time when he delivered food, Suga replied that he was an excellent driver and he was also an excellent employee. Recalling his youthful aspirations, Suga mentioned that he wanted to play basketball. Jimmy responded by asking if any of the other BTS members were skilled basketball players. Suga grinned and added that it's possible that the members are unaware of the guidelines.

Jimmy further asked Suga about what the D-Day meant to him, Suga responded that the day represented his liberation from all of life's challenges. According to Suga, the brand-new song "Haegeum" represents a traditional Korean instrument. Later, he made an attempt to play it but was unsuccessful. By the end of the show, Suga performed the song ‘Haegeum’ and blew kisses to his fans.

