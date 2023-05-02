Novels: an imaginary world of fiction that portrays reality?

What is needed for a novel? What makes a book so fascinating? Is it a book's creativity or the way the plot is developed that makes it interesting? Reading a narrative influences the reader’s mind. This covers several viewpoints and approaches to the text and writing style. These books can be classified as romance, mythology, mystery, or fantasy, among other genres, but did anyone know that every story contains a small amount of reality?

Even though a fictitious universe is largely based on our imagination, nevertheless, there are traces of reality in it. The books we read not only give us a way to escape from ongoing issues, but also make us realize that most of the new findings are from them. A person who reads a book picks up new words, knows their meaning, and frequently applies them in conversation. Most people read to increase their knowledge, and some read to improve their communication abilities. However, some people enjoy reading to analyze the plot and connect it to reality.

A mythological fiction written by Amish, The Shiva Trilogy sheds light on the ancient traditions, superstitions and beliefs. The Hindu God, Lord Shiva, have been portrayed as a tribal man with a blue throat who is later worshipped by the citizens.The Immortals of Meluha, The Secret of Nagas, and The Oath of Vayuputras, for example, share a common knowledge of Lord Shiva's life, yet each novel explores a different facet of real life and offers a new lesson. These novels portray the ancient patriarchal society, where once women had to suffer from social evils.

Similarly, there are many books that provide one with an escape from reality, whereas some can teach one life lessons. For instance, Paulo Coelho's book "The Alchemist" tells its readers how to strive to be a better person and realize their full potential in order to live their lives to the fullest. Oscar Wilde's "The Picture of Dorian Gray" warns against dwelling on the past to an extent that people entirely lose themselves in it.

Whereas there are books written by Sudeep Nagarkar, Colleen Hoover which depict that love is not just a one time fling, it is more than just knowing each other, it is more than just liking each other. These books portray the lives of people and the ups and downs they have to go through to understand and support each other through times of difficulty.

The main question that arises is why through novels? Why can a person not learn through television or through new media? The main reason is that the books or novels provide details that the movies or television cannot. Novels give the reader a whole imagination on the development of the plot. It also provides an opportunity to the readers to create their own imaginary world. There are many benefits of reading, one of them being a way to increase your concentration level. Overall, the reality of life through an imaginary world gives the reader an understanding about how to enhance their creativity as well as help them learn new things and lessons.

