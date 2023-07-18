BTS member Suga, returns with Suchwita’s new episode teaser. Without any doubt this time the guest for the talk show is the member of BTS, J-Hope, who is currently in the army to complete his mandatory military service.

The teaser of the 14th episode of Suchwita, a talk show hosted by BTS’ Suga, which was uploaded on YouTube by BANGTAN TV, makes it obvious that the special guest is his fellow member J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok. The teaser shows both of them having a great time together. In the teaser, Suga asks J-Hope to spill some beans on his plan of six-month military discharge.

On April 18, J-Hope enlisted in the military and has recently updated the fans that he is currently serving as an assistant at the training camp. BTS’ J-Hope will complete his mandatory military service in October 2024.

As seen in the teaser, Suga states that it is better to give some spoilers on the show rather than anywhere else. In reply to this, J-Hope asked whether he could spill everything including his plans for BTS Chapter 2.

The teaser also included Suga questioning J-Hope about the rapper J-Cole, “Tell us about J-Cole. You seemed like a total pop star.” For those who don’t know, J-Hope collaborated with J-Cole for his latest track ‘On The Street’. They both first met at Lollapalooza.

Answering Suga, J-Hope talked about J-Cole and his music. He mentioned that J-Cole’s music motivated him and that he should create his music in a specific way. J-hope further stated that J-Cole was his inspiration, when he started making music and that he respects the rapper. He mentioned that J-Cole was one of the artists he hoped to work with.

Fans on the internet were excited for the upcoming episode. One of the fans said, “J-hope’s laughter is like a high dose of serotonin! And the soft smile that never leaves Yoongi’s face, just seeing them together like that is so heartwarming.” Another wrote, “Missing J-Hope dearly. I love it when Sope are together. I’m looking forward to this episode.”

