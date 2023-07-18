Jungkook, the golden maknae of BTS, finally has released his new solo track ‘Seven’ on YouTube. Since the time of its release the song’s MV has hit an approximate of 68 million views on YouTube. This shows that not just by his looks but also through his acting skills and voice, Jungkook has once again proven his dominance over the music industry.

As soon as Jungkook’s solo single was uploaded by HYBE Labels, within 24 hours of its release, the music video hit over 39 million views and the time passes by the views have increased to 68 million.

Not just that, Jungkook’s song ‘Seven’ also takes over five spots in the top 40 on the iTunes chart of bestselling tunes in the US. The song ‘Seven’ has created havoc among the fans and netizens.

Surprisingly, this song takes the top spot, No. 1 and 2 on the iTunes America chart as the fans have purchased not just the explicit versions but the clean versions as well. Even the songs by Billie Eilish and Post Malone are not able to keep up as the fans demand for ‘Seven’

Additionally, the instrumental version of the song ‘Seven’ has also secured a spot for itself in the top 5 list. Jungkook has been proclaimed as the top bestsellers, as not only three different versions of his recent release have been sold out but also because his previous songs have also taken their rightful place in the top 40. This is due to the fans purchasing his previous songs, ‘Still With You’ and ‘My You’.

Following its release all over the world, Jungkook’s ‘Seven’ has taken its spot at some of the Billboard charts this week. This might be due to the fans' love and support to the song and the excitement generated by ‘Seven’.

Also Read: BTS V’s Visit To Disneyland