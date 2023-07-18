V, a member of the K-Pop giant BTS, posted pictures of his visit to Paris’ Disneyland. Earlier this month V visited Paris for Celine’s fashion show. On Weverse, when a fan asked him to visit Disneyland, V stated that he had already visited Disneyland during his time in Paris.

Apparently, V visited Disneyland alongwith his team. In the series of pictures that V posted on his Instagram account, Peter Utz, head director of events, with V was also seen in one of the pictures. Additionally, V shared various polaroid pictures of himself which were taken in Paris. These series of pictures also included close-up shots of him which were randomly taken.

One of the pictures gave an exclusive view of his back while he wore a beady fishnet vest. Whereas, another picture included him and his companions wearing adorable Disney headbands and moving around Disneyland. He was also seen posing with Peter at a restaurant.

Lastly, a video of them enjoying the firework show at the theme park, where the park lit up in the colour purple for a few moments. The last picture included V meeting Mickey Mouse during his time at the theme park.

As the brand ambassadors, V along with the actor Park Bo Gum visited Paris for Celine’s fashion show. Unfortunately, the fashion show was cancelled due to the ongoing riots and protests in the city over a police officer killing a teenager.

