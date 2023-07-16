BTS’ Jungkook Tops The Spotify Charts Yet Again

On July 14, Jungkook dropped his official solo track, "Seven," featuring Latto. The song rapidly topped iTunes charts in a number of different countries, and its MV, which starred Han So Hee, notched up an astounding 24-hour view count.

The song has now broken a number of new records on Spotify as well. In fact, "Seven" debuted at No. 1 on Spotify's Global Top Songs charts after accumulating an astounding 15,995,378 filtered streams on day one.

With a brand-new song on Spotify, Jungkook has become the first male singer from any nation to achieve the feat of 15 million first-day streams, and only the second altogether. Only two songs have ever debuted on Spotify with more first-day streams than "Seven": Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" and "Lavender Haze."

"Seven" is the first song by a K-pop soloist to enter at No. 1 on Spotify's Global Top Songs chart in addition to having the most first-day streams of any song by a male artist in Spotify history.

On Spotify's Global Top Songs chart, the instrumental version of "Seven" debuted at No. 65, while Jungkook's prior solo tracks "Still With You" and "My You" debuted at Nos. 54 and 113, respectively.

"Seven" debuted at No. 1 on Oricon's daily digital singles chart (dated July 14) in Japan outside of Spotify, and it also did so on Melon's Top 100 and a number of other real-time charts in Korea.

