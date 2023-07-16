BTS’ golden maknae, Jungkook has finally released his solo single ‘Seven’, and has been receiving a great response and support not just from fans but also his fellow members. Other members from the K-Pop giant BTS have been supporting Jungkook’s solo track ‘Seven’. They uploaded the song on their Instagram story to show their support. Additionally, Han So Hee posted the behind-the-scenes of the music video.

BTS leader RM took a screenshot of the special version of the song ‘Seven’ and uploaded it on his Instagram story.

Whereas, BTS V’s story showed deck cards of J, K and 7, in support of Jungkook’s track ‘Seven’.

J-Hope, who is currently completing his mandatory military service, uploads a story on Instagram to show his support.

Han So Hee took Instagram to share a post of behind-the-scenes from the music video of ‘Seven’. The caption of the post read, "Seven (feat, Latto)".

‘Seven’ is Jungkook’s first solo track of 2023. The music video of ‘Seven’ which was uploaded on July 14, featured actress Han So Hee and a renowned American rapper, Latto. The video and song shows a lady (Han So Hee) being wooed by the man (Jungkook) who claims to love her ‘all the seven days of the week’.

