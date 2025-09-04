Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 Contestants List: Celebrities and Commoners Revealed

The much-awaited reality show Bigg Boss Telugu is making a grand comeback to the small screen. The premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is scheduled for September 7 at 7 PM on Star Maa channel.

Nagarjuna Returns as Host

Since Season 3, Tollywood star Nagarjuna Akkineni has been the face of Bigg Boss Telugu, and he will continue to host the show this year as well. This season, however, comes with a special twist — the “Agnipariksha” (fire test) round, where commoners have been shortlisted as potential contestants even before the grand launch.

Top 6 Commoners Finalized

The Agnipariksha round began with 45 contestants and has now been narrowed down to the Top 6 commoners: Divya, Prasanna, Pawan, Shreya, Anusha, and Shwetha. From this group, two to five contestants will officially enter the Bigg Boss 9 house. Meanwhile, reports indicate that the celebrity contestants list is nearly confirmed.

Celebrity Contestants in the Buzz

Social media is flooded with speculations about celebrities who might be entering the Bigg Boss house this season. Actress Ritu Chowdhary, well-known from Jabardasth, is rumored to be among the participants, with fans excited about her presence on the show.

From Comedy to Serials

Several other popular names are also expected to join:

Immanuel, comedian from Jabardasth

Ramu Rathod, who gained fame with the viral song Bombay Ki Ranu

Folk singer Naga Darga

TV actor Bharani Shankar

Tanuja Gowda, the serial actress from Mudda Mandaram

Controversial Entry

Choreographer Shresti Varma, who recently made headlines with allegations against Johnny Master, is also speculated to be part of the contestants. Alongside her, two glamorous Tollywood heroines are likely to join the lineup, adding more excitement.

OTT Stars to Enter the House

The rumored list also includes Sanjjanaa Galrani, who starred opposite Prabhas in Bujjigadu, and Asha Saini (popularly known as Flora Saini), recognized for Nuvvu Naku Nachav and her successful stint in Bollywood OTT web series. Her entry is expected to generate major buzz.

Ten Celebrities in Total

Altogether, about 10 celebrity contestants are expected to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house, alongside the selected commoners from the Agnipariksha round.

With the mix of commoners, TV stars, comedians, singers, and controversial names, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 promises more drama, entertainment, and surprises than ever before.