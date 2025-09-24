Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Harita Harish, Rithu Chowdary Targeted Again in Week 3 Nominations

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has entered its third week, and the nomination drama is already heating up. Six contestants have been pushed into the danger zone this week, with some surprising names on the list.

The show, which kicked off on September 7 with nine celebrities and six commoners, has already seen two eliminations—celebrity Srishti Varma and commoner Manish Maryada. Now, with fresh rules in place, Bigg Boss asked housemates to nominate five contestants, including at least one commoner.

This led to fiery exchanges in the house. Harish, Priya, and Sreeja Sanjana were nominated, along with Rithu Chowdhary, Suman, and Flora. In the end, Harish once again found himself at the center of nominations, with multiple housemates rallying against him.

The official nominations list for Week 3 includes:

Ramu Rathod

Rithu Chowdhary

Priya

Harita Harish

Kalyan

Flora Saini

With Harita Harish repeatedly becoming a target, tensions are running high inside the house. Bigg Boss is also hinting at mid-week twists, which could reshuffle the nominations list yet again.