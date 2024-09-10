Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sonia..The Next Rathika ?

Sonia Akula is being likened to Rathika, and her actions are sparking quite the debate. Despite espousing moral values, Sonia doesn't always practice what she preaches. She has a keen eye for detail, often pointing out mistakes and inaccuracies in others. Interestingly, she initially criticized Nikhil, only to later form a close bond with him.

Sonia has also been accused of fueling negativity towards Vishnupriya and Yashmi's relationship, allegedly through her conversations with Nikhil. In a surprising turn of events, Sonia and Nikhil have joined forces, with Sonia even attempting to help him quit smoking.

She offered an unusual incentive - granting him any wish if he resisted the urge to smoke. Observers are drawing parallels between Sonia's behavior and Rathika's, wondering if history is repeating itself."

