Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sep 16th Highlights Vishnu and prerana's clash

The Bigg Boss house is burning, and alliances are crumbling! With Shekhar Basha's elimination, the remaining 12 contestants are fighting for survival. Today's nomination process sparked explosive confrontations.

Yashmi and Sonia's Emotional Showdown

Yashmi targeted Sonia, accusing her of hypocrisy and playing with emotions. Sonia retaliated, advising Yashmi to focus on positivity, lest her mind becomes "poisonous." Yashmi broke down in tears, only to be consoled by Sonia later.

Nominations and Drama Galore

Here's who nominated whom and why:

- Sita targeted Prithvi for his team's behavior.

- Vishnupriya nominated Prerna for failing as a manager.

- Manikantha targeted Yashmi, citing her over-involvement.

- Yashmi fired back, calling Manikantha fake and dramatic.

- Aditya nominated Vishnupriya for lacking leadership skills.

Tempers Fray and Alliances Break

Prerna and Nabeel engaged in a heated argument, while Nikasalu clashed with Sita. Sonia nominated Nainika for overconfidence and Yashmi for negativity.

The Final Nomination List

Prerna, Prithvi, Manikantha, Vishnupriya, Sita, Nainika, Yashmi, and Abhay are in the danger zone. Abhay volunteered to enter the nominations, confident of being saved.

The Question on Everyone's Mind

Will Abhay's gamble pay off? Will Yashmi and Sonia's friendship recover? The drama unfolds on Bigg Boss 8 Telugu.

