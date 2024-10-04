Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Oct 3rd Highlights , Nabeel Afridi Becomes the New Chief of the house

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Nabeel Afridi the New Chief of the house , Aditya Om Eliminated

Hyderabad, October 4th - In a dramatic turn of events, Orugallu Pilagad Nabeel Afridi has been elected as the new chief of the Bigg Boss house. The episode, aired on October 3, saw Nabeel emerge victorious in the "Happy Puppy" task, defeating Prerna, Aditya, and Nikhil.

Prerna's aggressive gameplay wasn't enough to secure her the top spot, and she was left in tears after missing her chance. Meanwhile, Prithvi completed the task first but lost due to a minor mistake, allowing Nabeel to claim the title of Mega Chief.

In other developments, Yashmi was visibly upset over Prithvi's loss, while Prerna accused Nabeel of favoritism. Nikhil expressed concerns about Prerna's loyalty, stating that she would abandon him if it suited her interests.

The episode took a surprising turn when Bigg Boss announced a mid-week elimination. Nikhil, Nabeel, and Manikantha were declared safe, leaving Vishnupriya, Aditya, and Nainika in danger.

After a tense discussion, the housemates predicted who would be eliminated. While Nikhil, Manikantha, Sita, and Yashmi believed Aditya would leave, Prerna and Prithvi thought Nainika would be the one to go. Nabeel, however, hinted that Vishnupriya might be eliminated.

Ultimately, Bigg Boss revealed that Aditya Om had received the fewest audience votes and would be leaving the house. Aditya departed with a flying kiss, marking the end of his Bigg Boss journey.

The episode ended with the remaining contestants reeling from the shock of Aditya's elimination and Nabeel's ascension to the top spot. The drama is expected to continue in the upcoming episodes.

