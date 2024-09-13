Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Bigg Boss House Turns Emotional

Emotions Run High in Bigg Boss House

Tears flowed freely in the Bigg Boss house as contestants shared heart-wrenching stories about their personal lives. The prize money twist has brought out the best and worst in them, and yesterday's task saw Keratam, the underdog team, win big!

A Fun Twist: Truth or Dare

To lighten the mood, Bigg Boss played a game of truth or dare, leading to some hilarious moments. Aditya and Nikhil dressed up as girls, while Nainika playfully pushed Shekhar Basha into the swimming pool.

Gifts from Home: A Emotional Rollercoaster

But the real surprise came when contestants received gifts from their loved ones. However, there was a catch - only five contestants could receive these special deliveries. Nainika, Sita, Nikhil, Abhay, and Aditya were the lucky ones.

Heartfelt Stories

As they opened their gifts, each contestant shared a poignant story. Nikhil's watch symbolized his first salary and the bond with his father. Sita's doll represented her painful past and the friend who helped her heal. Nainika's gift was a reminder of her escape from a violent relationship and the love that saved her.

Who Won the Gift?

The suspense continues! Tune in to today's episode to find out who won the gift and what other surprises Bigg Boss has in store.

