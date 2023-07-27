Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants' Popularity Ranking: Check Elvish, Abhishek Positions

Actor Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT season 2 will be getting concluded in the month of August. The current season is interesting and entertaining, thanks to Elvish and Abhishek's performances in the house.

BB OTT 2 Elvish, Abhishek's popularity ranking on social media

Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Aashika Bhatia, Jiya Shankar, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhruve and Avinash Sachdev are trying hard for the Bigg Boss trophy.

Do you know who is leading at the Numero Uno position in the popularity ranking charts? Any wild guesses? It is Elvish Yadav who is in the top position followed by Abhishek and Manisha Rani. Here's the tweet for you, take a look at it:

BB OTT double elimination

Rumors are doing the rounds that the show organizers are planning for double elimination. If there is a double eviction, Aashika Bhatia and Manisha Rani might get eliminated from the show because they are the only ones who have been nominated.

