Bigg Boss OTT 2 Latest Voting Trends

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is hosted by Salman Khan. Currently, the show is in its sixth week. There are nine contestants in the house but only two people are nominated for elimination this week.

Manisha Rani and Aashika Bhatia have been nominated for elimination this week.

According to reports, Manisha Rani got the highest votes, leaving Aashika Bhatia to trail. Rumors are doing the rounds that the makers are planning for double eviction.

Manisha Rani's fans have learnt about double elimination, and are now urging the viewers to vote for Manisha Rani as anything might happen in the house.

Also Read: BB OTT 2: Meet First Confirmed Contestant Of Bigg Boss 17



Check out the tweet for more information: