Bigg Boss Kannada 12: New Host Announced – Check Launch Date, Contestants, and More

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep is all set to return as the host for the highly anticipated Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12. Despite earlier speculations about his exit from the show after Season 11 due to mounting stress, it appears the show’s producers have managed to convince him to stay — and not just for one more season.

Sources reveal that Sudeep has signed a four-year contract with the showmakers, locking his position as host until Season 15. This move puts an end to all rumors about a change in the show's anchor and reaffirms Sudeep’s iconic presence in the Bigg Boss Kannada franchise, which he has helmed since its inception.

Speaking about his return, Sudeep shared that he had a few discussions with the production team before coming on board. He also mentioned requesting a delay in the season’s launch by a few weeks.

“They wanted the show to begin on a particular date, but I asked them to push it ahead by 3–4 weeks. I’m focused on ensuring I have a film release in 2025. Billa Ranga Baashaa is currently in progress, and another project announcement is on the way,” he explained.

The promo shoot for Bigg Boss Kannada 12 has already been completed and is expected to drop in the next few days. While fans eagerly await the new season, the contestant lineup remains under wraps.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 — from promos to premiere dates and celebrity contestants.