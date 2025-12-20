Bigg Boss Fame Subhashree’s Fiance Ajay Buys Limited-Edition Mercedes-AMG

Bigg Boss Season 7 fame Shubha Sri Rayaguru is currently enjoying vacation outings with her fiancé. In June this year, she got engaged to producer and actor Ajay Mysuru, and the couple has since been making headlines. The two first came together while acting as a pair in the song Majesty, during which their friendship gradually turned into love. After convincing their families, they went ahead with their engagement. However, the couple has not yet announced a wedding date.

Luxury Car Purchase in Australia

A few weeks ago, Shubha Sri Rayaguru flew to Australia to be with her fiancé and is currently spending quality time with him on vacation. During their stay, the couple purchased a brand-new luxury car. Ajay is known to be an automobile enthusiast and reportedly owns over 20 cars. The latest addition to his impressive collection is the Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S Special Edition.

Limited Edition and Bold Choice

The Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S Special Edition is a rare model, with only 20 units available in Australia, and Ajay managed to secure one of them. Sharing the update on Instagram, Ajay encouraged people to move away from the usual black-and-white car colours and opt for more vibrant shades. The newly bought luxury car stands out in a striking green colour. The price of the vehicle is said to be over Rs 1 crore.

Ajay has previously worked as a producer on films such as Kadapa Reddys, 10th Class Diaries, and Hangman. He has also acted in several private songs and short films. With Shubha Sri Rayaguru’s growing popularity after Bigg Boss 7 and Ajay’s luxury lifestyle, the couple continues to grab attention.