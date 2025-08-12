Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Welcomes Flora Saini with Akkineni Nagarjuna as Host

Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is all set to premiere on September 7, 2025, streaming on JioHotstar, with exclusive access also available on OTTplay Premium. Recently, the pre-show Bigg Boss Agnipariksha began filming at Annapoorna Studios, Hyderabad. This season, 40 commoners were selected to compete in the pre-show, with the final three earning a coveted spot alongside celebrities in the main Bigg Boss house.

Latest Updates on Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Celebrity Lineup

In an exciting development, popular Hindi and Telugu actress Flora Saini has officially joined the Bigg Boss 9 Telugu lineup. Flora, known for her glamorous presence and active social media following, is a familiar face in Telugu cinema and has been signed on with a lucrative deal, according to insiders close to the production.

The ninth season will be hosted by the iconic Akkineni Nagarjuna and is set to feature two separate houses — one for commoners and another for celebrities. The makers have promised intense mind games this season, focusing more on strategy and less on physical challenges.

This shift comes after last year’s criticism, where viewers felt the show emphasized physical tasks, putting older contestants at a disadvantage.

Where to Watch Bigg Boss 9 Telugu

The star-studded lineup now includes names like Alekya Chitti, Pickles Ramya, comedian Emanuel, and now Flora Saini. Fans can watch both Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Agnipariksha and the main season exclusively on OTTplay Premium and JioHotstar.