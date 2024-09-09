Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Bebakka Eliminated, Abhay's cunning move.

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss Season 8, the atmosphere in the house was charged with a mix of excitement and tension. The nominations last week saw Vishnu Priya, Sonia, Shekhar Basha, Naga Manikantha, Prithvi, and Bejawada Bebakka. Sonia was saved on Saturday, and Shekhar Basha was saved in the Sunday episode. As the week progressed, Prithvi and Vishnu Priya also made it through the elimination process, leaving Naga Manikantha and Bebakka as the final two contestants at risk.

In a surprising turn of events, it was Naga Manikantha who was saved, while Bebakka was eliminated. This outcome stunned both the housemates and the viewers, who had largely anticipated that Naga Manikantha would be the one to leave. The reaction from the house was one of shock and disbelief, with many, including Abhay Naveen, Shekhar Basha, and Sonia, convinced that Manikantha was set to exit.

During the elimination ceremony, Manikantha was visibly tense until the last moment. Once the announcement was made, Abhay Naveen rushed to hug Manikantha, offering him words of comfort and encouragement. Aditya, showing his support, whispered in Manikantha’s ear, assuring him that he had always believed in his survival. Manikantha, overcome with emotion, expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the unexpected turn of events and the difficulty of seeing Bebakka leave.

Bebakka, while grappling with his own emotions, was given the opportunity to reflect on his journey as his exit was marked by a heartfelt montage. He addressed the housemates in a poignant farewell, stating that he felt his elimination was due to the strategic decisions made by Nikhil. This revelation led to an emotional exchange, with Nikhil apologizing for his role in Bebakka’s departure.

In a dramatic twist, Nagarjuna introduced a new task named "Road paina padei" (throwing on the road), challenging the housemates who were deemed less deserving to face a public voting process. Bebakka took this opportunity to make a memorable exit, throwing Sonia, Prithvi, and Nikhil onto the road in a symbolic gesture. His actions and words left a lasting impact on the housemates, especially Kirak Sita, who was deeply moved by the emotional farewells and reflections shared during the episode.

The episode ended with a sense of heightened anticipation as the housemates and viewers awaited the next developments in the ongoing Bigg Boss saga.