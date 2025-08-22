Bigg Boss 19 Hindi: Undertaker and Mike Tyson as Wild Card Contestants?

In what could be the most sensational move in its history, Bigg Boss Hindi Season 19, hosted by Salman Khan, is reportedly gearing up for a global-level collaboration. According to the latest buzz, WWE legend The Undertaker is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house, leaving Indian WWE fans in absolute shock and excitement.

But that’s not all—rumours also suggest that legendary boxer Mike Tyson may join the show alongside Undertaker. Both are expected to enter as wild card contestants in late November, making this one of the biggest-ever collaborations on Indian television.

If true, this move could bring a massive boost to Bigg Boss, which has been witnessing a dip in popularity in recent years. Fans believe the entry of such iconic international stars would not only raise the show’s TRPs but also take its global appeal to new heights.

The Undertaker, who debuted in WWE back in 1990, remains one of the most legendary figures in wrestling history. Known for his iconic “Deadman” persona, he retired in 2020 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022. His appearance on an Indian reality show would be nothing short of historic.

Mike Tyson, on the other hand, is a household name across the globe. Apart from his illustrious boxing career, Tyson has also made his mark in films such as The Hangover and the Telugu movie Liger, which introduced him to Indian cinema fans.

While international stars like Pamela Anderson and Sunny Leone have participated in earlier seasons of Bigg Boss, none carry the global stature of Undertaker and Tyson. If these rumours come true, Season 19—expected to premiere in October 2025—could turn into one of the most-watched editions ever.