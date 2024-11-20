Bhagyashree Borse in Ram Pothineni's #RAPO22

Despite facing setbacks in her initial films, Bhagyashree Borse is now on a roll, securing prominent roles in multiple big-ticket projects. The actress, who made her debut with the ill-fated Yaariyan 2, has proven her resilience and charm, winning over audiences and filmmakers alike.

Bhagyashree's career in movies has been a tale of flops without any successful movies. Her first film, Yaariyan 2, was a dud, and even her second supporting role in Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion tanked at the box office. Her Telugu debut, Mr Bachchan with Ravi Teja, was making a lot of buzzes, but that too culminated as a failure.

However, Bhagyashree's fortunes changed for good. Her stunning looks and impressive dancing skills made young people fall in love with her, and she gained a massive following. This further paved the way for scores of lucrative offers. She recently signed two high-profile films, VD 12 along with Vijay Deverakonda and Kaantha with Dulquer Salmaan.

Bhagyashree is the latest addition to Ram Pothineni's lead role in RAPO22. The movie is under the direction of the acclaimed Mahesh Babu P. The official announcement has created much excitement as fans await the film's release.

Mahesh Babu has a track record of handling female characters quite well looking at his earlier films like Ra Ra Krishnayya (Regina) and Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty (Anushka). Bhagyashree's part in RAPO22 has all the makings for a meaty, impact-loaded performance from her, going by the behind-the-scenes chatter.

Bhagyashree has now got the much-coveted opportunity in RAPO22 to be alongside top-tier actors and directors. The movie's journey is a testament to perseverance and talent. And indeed, as viewers look forward to her future, they will know that Bhagyashree Borse is here to stay, thanks to RAPO22 - the very catalyst for her stardom.

