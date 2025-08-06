Betting Apps Case: Vijay Deverakonda Appears Before Enforcement Directorate

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in connection with an ongoing investigation into the alleged promotion of illegal betting applications.

The Kingdom actor reached the ED’s regional office at Basheerbagh around 11 a.m. He is expected to be questioned regarding his promotional contracts with certain betting platforms and the payments he may have received for endorsing them.

Deverakonda is the second prominent actor to be summoned by the agency in this case. Earlier, on July 30, veteran actor Prakash Raj was questioned for over five hours. He reportedly informed officials that he had not received any remuneration for the advertisement he had endorsed in the past.

The ED is probing a wider network of celebrities and influencers suspected of promoting betting apps that are allegedly operating illegally in India.