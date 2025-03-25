Bengaluru College Declares Holiday on March 27 for Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan Release

In an unprecedented decision, Bengaluru's Good Shepherd College has announced a holiday on March 27 to celebrate the release of Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan. The chairman of the college, a self-described Mohanlal enthusiast, has not only announced a holiday but also donated free movie tickets to all students.

The college has booked a 7 am screening at Movietime Cinemas, YGR Mall, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, for all of its students. The chairman's gesture is a tribute to the Malayalam megastar, it shows. In a press release, the college expressed, "Lights, Camera, Holiday!" and termed the decision as a "heartfelt tribute" to Mohanlal.

This is not the first time a college or organization in the South has announced a holiday to mark the release of a film. In 2023, several organizations in Bengaluru and Chennai declared a holiday for their staff to watch Rajinikanth's Jailer on its release day. Likewise, when Kabali was released in 2016, various colleges in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu announced a holiday for the release of the film.

L2: Empuraan, also directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is a sequel to the 2019 movie Lucifer, one of the greatest Malayalam earners of all time. The cast of the film includes Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Indrajith Sukumaran.

The holiday declaration by the college and the distribution of free movie tickets among the students are evidence of how popular Mohanlal is and how much hype there is regarding the release of Empuraan. As the college itself states quite nicely, "When passion and fandom unite, history is made!".

