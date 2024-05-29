Babu Shares Wife's Pelli Choopulu Picture

Tollywood actor Sudheer Babu and Priyadarshini Ghattamaneni are celebrating 18 years of togetherness today. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor shared the ‘pelli choopulu’ (matchmaking) pic of Priya and wished her on this special occasion.

“Happy Anniversary my love ‘Priya’. You complete me 😘🤗…. First pic of hers I have with me. Pellichoopulu photo 😁,” wrote the actor in the caption. In the accompanying image, Priya is seen sitting on a chair near the pots. She can be seen wearing a traditional blue salwar kameez exuding innocence and charm.

The loved-up post quickly went viral. The post has received over 1.69 lakh views and nearly 9k likes. Sudheer and Priya tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in 2006.

Happy Anniversary my love 'Priya' 💐 You complete me 😘🤗…. First pic of hers I have with me. Pellichoopulu photo 😄 pic.twitter.com/005YWnBIzZ — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) May 29, 2024

Sudheer Babu’s film 'Harom Hara' release has been rescheduled to June 14. Earlier, the film was slated for release on the occasion of Telugu star Krishna’s birthday, May 31. Directed by Gnanasagar Dwaraka, the film also stars Malavika Sharma. The film will be released in Telugu and will be dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.



