Average Student Nani: Mass number Raale Puvve drops

Pawan Kumar Kothuri achieved success as a director with his first film "Merise Merise." Having made a mark as a director, Pawan Kumar is now stepping into the spotlight as a lead actor, director and producer with his upcoming project Average Student Nani. The film, made under the Sri Neelakantha Mahadev Entertainments LLP banner, is set to release on August 2nd through PVR Inox Pictures.

The promotional activities for the film have reached their peak. With a series of content releases building hype, the buzz around the movie has already been created through songs, teasers, and posters. Freshly, a mass dance number titled Raale Puvve was released.

The song Raale Puvve, is generating significant buzz due to its infectious energy and catchy composition. Composed by Karthik B Kodakandla, the song boasts a dynamic beat and vibrant arrangement that are set to resonate with a wide audience. The lyrics, penned by Bhuvaneshwar Ragiphani, complement the music perfectly, adding depth and appeal to the track.

Vocals for the song are delivered by Lakshmi Sravani and Karthik B Kodakandla himself. Their performances bring an added layer of charm and enthusiasm to the song, enhancing its overall appeal. Raj Paidi has choreographed the dance sequences, which are designed to captivate and energize viewers, particularly the younger audience. The choreography is expected to be a major highlight, with dynamic moves and captivating steps that align perfectly with the song’s upbeat tempo. Both the heroines Sneha Malviya and Sahiba Bhasin looked hot and glamorous and oozed oomph. They have a magnetic and irresistible charm that draws viewers in.

Sajish Rajendran is handling the cinematography for this film, while Uddhav S. B. serves as the editor.