Aug 8 to Aug 15 OTT Releases: Top Films and Shows to Watch on Netflix This Week

As the weekend approaches, Netflix has dropped an exciting lineup of films, series, and documentaries to keep viewers entertained from August 8 –10. From supernatural thrillers to lighthearted comedies, here are the top releases to check out.

1. Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 – August 6

Genre: Supernatural Fantasy

Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams, navigating fresh dangers and deeper family secrets within the eerie walls of Nevermore Academy. The first four episodes are now streaming.

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers

2. Oho Enthan Baby – August 8

Genre: Romance

When Meera leaves, filmmaker Ashwin channels his heartbreak into writing a script—only to question if this should be his own ending.

Cast: Rudra, Mithila Parkar, Vishnu Vishal, Anju Kurian

3. Perfect Match Season 3 – August 8

Genre: Romance/Reality

Singles turn matchmakers—and sometimes heartbreakers—on a tropical island in the latest season of this dating reality show.

4. The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, Season 3 – New Episode on August 9

Genre: Comedy

The Rakhi special features celebrity sibling duos Shilpa-Shamita Shetty and Huma Qureshi-Saqib Saleem, promising laughter and nostalgia.

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh

5. Stolen: Heist of the Century – August 8

Genre: Documentary

A gripping retelling of one of the world’s biggest jewel heists—the robbery of Antwerp’s Diamond Centre—and the mystery behind the thieves’ identities and methods.

6. SEC Football: Any Given Saturday

Genre: Sports Documentary

An unfiltered look at the 2024 SEC college football season, following top players and coaches through intense highs and lows.

Whether you’re in the mood for mystery, romance, comedy, or sports, Netflix has something for everyone this weekend. Happy streaming!