Aryan Khan’s First Look of Netflix Web Series Creates Buzz in Bollywood

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, is gearing up to enter direction with his first project, a web series called The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. The producers released the first look recently, and it created quite a stir among fans and industry circles.

While most star children start with their initial stabs at acting, Aryan Khan has decided to start his career behind the screen. This is his directorial debut, and notably, he has also written the story of the series.

Made in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix, the new web series is being hailed as a never-before-seen idea in Bollywood. Netflix announced that a special preview will be out on August 20, 2025.

Earlier, Aryan and his team had announced that the series would feature an entirely new storyline that the Indian film industry has not ventured into yet. With the support of Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix, hopes are already high.

Viewers are waiting anxiously to know how Aryan Khan forges his path as a director and whether The Ba**ds of Bollywood* will create a new standard in digital storytelling.

Also read: RRB NTPC Result 2025 Soon: Step-by-Step Guide and Direct link!