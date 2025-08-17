RRB NTPC Result 2025 Soon: Step-by-Step Guide and Direct link!

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the RRB NTPC Result 2025 in the near future. Even though the date and time for the announcement have not been made official, the candidates can find their results on the regional RRB websites from which they have applied.

Posts to be Filled

The RRB NTPC recruitment process for filling up 8,113 graduate posts, including, is:

Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736

Station Master: 994

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 posts

Junior Account Assistant Cum Typist: 1,507 posts

Senior Clerk Cum Typist: 732 posts

How to Check RRB NTPC Result 2025

To check the result, do the following:

Visit the Official Website: Proceed to your local RRB's official website.

Click on the Result Link: Search for the RRB NTPC Result 2025 link on the main page.

Enter Login Details: Enter your registration number and date of birth to view your result.

Download Your Result: After accessing your result, download the page for future use.

Crucial Details

The RRB NTPC CBT 1 examination was held from June 5 to June 24, 2025.

The provisional answer key was made available on July 1, 2025, and the objection window was closed on July 6, 2025.

The candidates can expect to find their scorecard and cut-off details along with the result.

Also read: August 18 Holiday for Schools in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Likely: Heavy Rain Forecast