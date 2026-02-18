Anupama Parmeswaran’s Next is a Big-Screen Thriller; Shoot Starts May 2026

Actor Anupama Parmeshwaran is set to headline an intense psychological thriller that will be directed by Shaan and produced by Shivin Narang, National Award–winning producer Prerna Arora, and Kiran Ballapalli, in association with a leading studio.

The project marks the much-anticipated big-screen reunion of Anupama Parmeshwaran and Shaan, following the phenomenal response to their acclaimed short film Freedom at Midnight. Their successful digital collaboration now expands into a full-fledged theatrical venture, promising a gripping cinematic experience. The film’s shoot is scheduled to commence in May 2026, with the official title to be announced soon.

The announcement has been timed to coincide with Anupama Parmeshwaran’s birthday, with the makers extending their warm wishes and unveiling the project as the beginning of a powerful new cinematic journey.

The production brings together an accomplished team. Ess Kay Gee Entertainment, which recently released Jatadhara, continues to strengthen its growing slate of films. Prerna Arora, a National Award–winning producer, is widely known for backing critically acclaimed and commercially successful films such as Rustom, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pad Man, and Pari. She was also associated with the recently released Jatadhara.

Anupama Parmeshwaran enjoys immense pan-Indian popularity, having delivered notable successes including Premam, Karthikeya 2, and Rakshasudu. With her strong presence across Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema, she has firmly established herself as one of the most sought-after leading actresses in South Indian cinema.

Speaking about the project, producer Shivin Narang said, “As a producer, I associate with films only when I strongly believe in their potential. This film stands on solid storytelling, a clear and compelling vision from director Shaan, and a powerful performance by Anupama. Their reunion after the success of Freedom at Midnight makes this project even more special. Along with my partners Prerna Arora and Kiran Ballapalli, we are committed to delivering meaningful and impactful cinema.”

With a compelling narrative, a proven actor-director combination, and an experienced production team, the upcoming psychological thriller is expected to generate significant anticipation ahead of its theatrical release.