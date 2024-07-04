Ananya Panday bumps into ex-boyfriend at Kill premiere

Ananya Panday turned heads at the premiere of Karan Johar’s co-production Kill in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. She walked in style wearing a red hot strapless dress for the celeb screening event.

Ananya’s ex-boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapoor looked dashing. He was spotted donning a grey shirt and a trouser for the event. Even though both the ex-lovebirds arrived at the event separately. The Liger actress reunited with Kapoor at the event.

Last month Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday’s father collaborated for a commercial. In the ad, Chunky, who plays a shack owner, is shown selling a drink to the Aashiqui 2 actor on the beach.

Recently, the actress was seen attending a celebrity screening of her rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’. She had reportedly dated Kartik for a brief period of time.