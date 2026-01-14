Anaganaga Oka Raju Twitter Reviews: A Feel-Good Pongal Entertainer

Naveen Polishetty’s much-awaited film Anaganaga Oka Raju has made its debut in the United States, ahead of its theatrical release in India on January 14, coinciding with the Sankranthi festivities. Soon after the premiere, social media was flooded with first impressions from viewers who were eager to share their thoughts.

Many early watchers took to X (formerly Twitter) to post their reactions. While several appreciated the film’s colourful festive backdrop, others highlighted Naveen Polishetty’s effortless comic timing, which has become his trademark.

One viewer commented, “Anaganaga Oka Raju has a decent first half. It follows a typical festival-style narrative with a simple plot. Although there are a few dull moments, Naveen keeps the momentum going with his timing and witty dialogues. Some fun sequences work really well, making it mostly an engaging watch so far.”

Another review described the film as “a clean, feel-good Pongal entertainer,” adding that Naveen’s natural humour elevates the straightforward storyline. The post mentioned that the romantic track, light-hearted music, and festive mood add to the charm. “It’s simple and predictable, but functions perfectly as a family-friendly comfort film. Watchable, light-hearted, and pleasant—nothing extraordinary, but enjoyable,” the reviewer wrote.

A different viewer responded more emotionally, saying, “Just finished watching Anaganaga. What a film! It raises important questions about our education system. The teaching methods need to change. Loved Sumanth sir’s performance. Please continue doing such meaningful movies. All the best!”

Another post echoed similar sentiments: “Just watched Anaganaga. What a movie! The films you choose always make us think. Keep going, Sumanth Anna! Wishing you all success.”

Story and Cast

Directed by Mari, the film features Meenakshi Chowdhury alongside Naveen Polishetty. Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, Anaganaga Oka Raju is set in the lively town of Gaurapuram. The narrative revolves around the fun-loving Raju and the spirited Charulatha, whose meeting leads to a series of humorous and heartwarming events. Their journey unfolds against the backdrop of a grand wedding, making the film a festive family entertainer.

@NaveenPolishety annnaa Hats offf Peakoooo peakkuuuu US mothammm shakeee navvvi navviii lopayyy 1st half doneeeee

🤣😂😂🥵🥵🥵#AnaganagaOkaRaju — Globetrotter (@Radobom9) January 14, 2026

BLOCKBUSTER 1st HALF DONE 💥#AnaganagaOkaRaju scores huge with Naveen’s performance and Meenakshi too good .

Full fun-filled comedy and a super entertaining flow till interval 🔥🔥🫨

Perfect movie la undhi Ee sankranthi ki https://t.co/Uqw4i7wV9X — viper🐍 (@HeelPushpa) January 14, 2026

Naveen dialogue delivery + timing 🔥

Theatre lo laughs guaranteed

First half strong ga build ayindi#Anaganagaokaroju https://t.co/fwbqK9vdR7 — Sparkle!! (@ojaas04) January 14, 2026

#AnaganagaOkaRaju Decent 1st Half! Typical festive film setup with a thin storyline so far. There are few dips here and there but Naveen is carrying the film with his timing and one-liners. A few fun blocks have landed well, and it manages to stay mostly entertaining till now. — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) January 14, 2026

#Anaganagaokaraju#Review Rating: ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ (2.75/5) Anaganaga Oka Raju is a clean, feel-good Pongal entertainer 🎉 Naveen Polishetty’s natural humour does the heavy lifting, backed by a simple story, breezy romance, and festive music. A neat, feel-good Pongal entertainer… — Venkatesh Royal (@Venkeyvibe) January 14, 2026