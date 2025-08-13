Alien: Earth Review – Noah Hawley’s New Sci-Fi Horror Series on Disney+

Alien: Earth, the latest addition to cinema’s most terrifying sci-fi horror franchise, lands on Disney+ with an overpowering confidence that keeps you hooked — even if you’re not quite sure what’s going on. Created by Fargo’s Noah Hawley, the series unfolds in the year 2120, where corporations control the universe and race toward “immortality” through three rival technologies: cyborgs, synths, and hybrids.

The hybrids take centre stage. In the opening episode, within the trillion-dollar lab complex of Prodigy, a terminally ill girl’s consciousness is transferred into a lifelike synthetic body named Wendy (Sydney Chandler). As the first hybrid, Wendy soon leads a group of child-robot soldiers, guided by the unsettling Kirsh (Timothy Olyphant), whose eerie presence signals that something is deeply wrong.

Meanwhile, in space, a crew faces a deadly mission under the strict command of cyborg Morrow (Babou Ceesay). Their cargo — dangerous alien life-forms — escapes containment, killing the crew and forcing the ship to crash on Earth. As Prodigy’s recovery team, led by Hermit (Alex Lawther), arrives, the monsters are unleashed in the heart of the city.

The aliens themselves — from scuttling bugs to a more humanoid xenomorph — are updated yet faithful to their nightmare-fuel origins, leaving behind gruesome yet oddly artistic carnage reminiscent of Hannibal.

The cast delivers standout performances: Lawther brings his trademark quiet resignation, Chandler blends innocence with hidden menace, and Samuel Blenkin shines as Boy Kavalier, Prodigy’s eccentric, dangerously playful CEO. His tech-bro charm hides a reckless power that could destroy everything.

While Alien: Earth lacks a straightforward narrative in its early episodes and sometimes approaches Westworld levels of confusion, its visual style, atmosphere, and tension never falter. From tilted corridors and rain-soaked concrete landscapes to alien horrors creeping at the edges, the series keeps viewers feeling like hunted prey.

Something gloriously horrific always seems just around the corner — and that’s exactly where Alien: Earth wants you to be.

Alien: Earth is now streaming on Disney+.