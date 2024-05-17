Akaay Is Healthy, Vamika Loves To Swing Bat: Virat Kohli

May 17, 2024, 16:32 IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating an amazing phase of their lives with the arrival of their second child, son Akaay, in London. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details about the newborn.

While the couple has been determined to keep their children, Vamika and Akaay, out of the public eye, a recent interaction with Danish Sait revealed a heartwarming update from Virat Kohli about his kids. In a fun video, Virat shared that both his children are doing well, with Vamika showing an early interest in cricket by picking up a bat and enjoying swinging it.

In a touching gesture very recently, Anushka and Virat also expressed their gratitude to the paparazzi for respecting their children's privacy by gifting them a thoughtful hamper. The goodie bag included a power bank, a smartwatch, and other items, along with a heartfelt note from the couple. On the work front, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her next release, "Chakda Xpress," a biopic based on the life of women cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Exciting times ahead for the power couple!

