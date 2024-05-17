Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel's Next Gets a Fierce Title

In an exciting development, Karan Johar has given the title 'Dragon' to the upcoming film starring NTR Jr and directed by Prashanth Neel. This title was originally intended for Johar's film 'Brahmastra', which starred Ranbir Kapoor in 2014. This move comes after the movie got the title in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Karan Johar has been actively collaborating with filmmakers across India. After the success of 'RRR', he approached NTR Jr about potentially casting him in 'Brahmastra 2'. Although NTR Jr will not be part of that film, Johar is presenting the Kortala Siva-directed 'Devara' in Hindi.

Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel have been planning a film together for some time, though it has faced delays due to their existing commitments. Recent reports suggested Neel's next film after 'Salaar Part 1' would be with NTR, tentatively titled 'NTR 31'. However, other reports indicated Neel might prioritize 'Salaar 2' first.

Amid this confusion, reports began to surface that 'Dragon' is the title being considered for NTR Jr and Neel's project. The last update from the team was some time ago, and fans are eagerly awaiting news, potentially on NTR Jr's birthday on May 20th.

The film will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers. NTR Jr is currently occupied with 'Devara' and 'War 2', so the start date for his collaboration with Neel remains uncertain.