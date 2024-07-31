Aishwarya Rai on a solo US trip sans Abhishek Bachchan

Recently, Aishwarya Rai was seen attending the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding without her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan and now the Ponniyin Selvan: I actress was seen enjoying a solo holiday in New York.

After the wedding, Aishwarya along with her daughter Aradhya Bachchan were seen at the Mumbai airport to catch the New York City flight. The mother-daughter duo is currently holidaying in NYC. During their stay, Aishwarya bumped into the US-based actress Jeree Reyna. Bollywood actress’ pic with Jeree is widely being circulated on the internet.

The American actress took to Instagram to express her excitement over meeting her idol twice.

“Meeting your idol twice in one lifetime deserves a spot on the grid swipe to see me at my most unhinged. Aish, thank you for always being so kind to me. You listened so intently as I told you about the impact you’ve had in my life. it was always my dream to thank you for it. I wish you all the happiness and joy in this world,” Jeree captioned her post.

Speculations about a rift in the marriage of Aishwarya and Abhishek have resurfaced as the actress was seen having a time of her life on a solo trip to the US. It is not clear what’s the cause for the strained relationship between Aishwarya and Abhishek. Some netizens blame Bachchan’s family for the growing differences between the couple.