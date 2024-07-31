Ensure safety norms are followed in coaching centres: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, July 31 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday directed officials to take strict action against coaching institutes operating in the state without safety equipment.

Chief Minister Sharma on his official X account said, "The news of the death of candidates preparing for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in the basement of a coaching institute in Delhi in an unfortunate accident is extremely distressing."

"With the aim of preventing recurrence of such incidents, our government has instructed the authorities, trusts, municipal corporations, councils and municipalities to take strict action to ensure public safety in urban areas."

"If violation of rules is found, strict action will be ensured against the concerned persons and institutions," the Chief Minister added.

Jaipur Municipal Corporation Greater Mayor, Somya Gurjar, on Tuesday directed to seal two coaching centres due to non-receipt of a fire no-objection certificate.

There were 800 children sitting in the hall of Kalam Coaching in Jaipur with just one gate to enter and exit the hall.

Action has also been taken against coaching institute in Kota as more than 22 libraries have been sealed as they were operating in the basement without due permission from the government.

Kota's chief fire officer Rakesh Vyas said: "Intensive checking drive started on Tuesday in Jawahar Nagar, Dadabari, Landmark Area and Coral Park of the city. Library was being operated in the basement without permission. No guidelines were being followed here. As many as 22 such libraries running in the basement have been sealed."

Gautam Lal, chief fire officer of Kota Municipal Corporation, said: "Kota Municipal Corporation has also formed a special committee regarding safety norms in the coaching institutes. This committee will inspect the coaching centres and take action."

