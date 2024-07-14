England vs Spain Euro 2024 Finals: When and where to watch

Berlin, July 14 (IANS) England and Spain will face off in the battle for European Glory at the Olympiastadion Berlin Stadium in the finals of the 2024 Euros.

Spain are the joint-record winners of the coveted title (Germany) with three to their name. La Roja are used to being on the very highest of World football but the past decade has seen the nation struggle to make their mark at major tournaments. The side won the 2012 edition of the tournament (4-0 vs Italy) but went on to lose against the same side in the Round of 16 of the 2016 Euro and semi-finals of the 2020 Euro.

They have been one of the best teams so far in the tournament and have showcased absolute dominance on their way to Berlin. Their most impressive victory came against hosts Germany in the quarter-final.

England on the other hand are starving for success. The Three Lions have never won the European Championship and will be aiming to end their 58-year long drought at major tournaments.

Gareth Southgate and his men have been the opposite of their opponents throughout the tournament with plenty of late goals in what has been a rollercoaster of a journey for the side.

Germany won the 1996 Euro when England were the hosts, now the Three Lions have the opportunity to take their revenge on the host nations as they could win their first ever Euro Trophy in Deutschland.

Spain vs England head-to-head

The two giants have met 27 times in the past with Spain prevailing 14 times, England winning 10 and three games ending in draws. The last time these two sides met was in the 2018 Nations League where England won 3-2.

Although Spain do hold the advantage in the all time head to head, La Roja are yet to beat the Three Lions in the Euros with England winning 2-1 in the Group Stage in 1980 and a 4-2 win on penalties in the quarter-finals of the 1996 edition.

What: Euro 2024 Final Spain vs England

When: Monday, July 15 (IST)

Where: Olympiastadion Berlin Stadium, Germany

Time: 12:30 AM IST

Broadcasting: Sony Sports Network

Livestream: Sony LIV app and website

