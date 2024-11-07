England-New Zealand Test series to be named after Graham Thorpe and Martin Crowe

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) England is set to honour legendary batter Graham Thorpe by naming a new trophy for the Test series with New Zealand. It will be named after Thorpe and New Zealand batter Martin Crowe, a tribute to two of the most iconic batter from their respective nations.

The trophy will be awarded to the winner of the Test series between England and New Zealand, a contest that dates back to the two nations’ first Test encounter in 1930. This initiative, expected to take effect in the upcoming series starting on November 28, aims to honour Crowe and Thorpe’s legacies, reported The Telegraph.

Crowe, often considered New Zealand’s finest batter represented his country in 77 Tests from 1982 to 1995, amassed an average of 45.36, including 17 centuries and 18 half-centuries. He was also celebrated as a thoughtful writer and commentator after his playing days, becoming one of cricket’s great thinkers. He passed away in 2016 at the age of 53, following a three-year battle with lymphoma.

Crowe had a special connection to games against England, scoring five centuries against them with an average of 40.6.

Over a 100-Test career, Thorpe averaged 44.7, showcasing his resilience and scoring prowess. Thorpe held a remarkable record against New Zealand, with an average of 53.2. Of his 16 Test centuries, four came against the Black Caps, including his highest Test score of 200 not out, achieved in Christchurch in 2002. Thorpe passed away in August 2024.

England and New Zealand last met in a thrilling match at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in 2023, where New Zealand claimed a one-run victory.

The upcoming three-Test series gets underway in Christchurch on November 28, while further Tests will take place in Wellington and Hamilton before Christmas.

The addition of the Crowe-Thorpe Trophy aligns with a recent trend to commemorate historic figures in cricket through series trophies. England already competes for several such trophies, with the Ashes against Australia being the most iconic.

The Richards-Botham Trophy, introduced in 2022, replaced the Wisden Trophy for the England-West Indies series, while the Basil D’Oliveira Trophy marks the series against South Africa.

New Zealand has similarly honoured significant moments and individuals, most recently with the Tangiwai Shield for Test series against South Africa. This trophy commemorates the tragic 1953 Tangiwai rail disaster, in which 151 people lost their lives, including Nerissa Love, the fiancee of New Zealand bowler Bob Blair, whose determination to continue playing despite his grief remains one of the most moving stories in cricket history.

