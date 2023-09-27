Engine Lease Finance BV moves Delhi HC seeking return of engine from SpiceJet

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Yet another lessor, Engine Lease Finance BV on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court against cash-strapped SpiceJet airline, seeking return of the last remaining engine.

The lessor had leased nine engines to the low-cost carrier and the airline had reportedly returned eight engines as per the terms of the lease agreement, which was terminated.

During the hearing, senior advocate Rajshekar Rao and lawyer Anandh Venkatramani for Engine Lease, asked the court to prohibit SpiceJet from using the engine in question.

Under the agreement mentioned above, the airline is not permitted to continue using the engine once the lease has been terminated.

Presiding over the case, Justice Sachin Dutta expressed satisfaction with the lessor's arguments but indicated the need to hear SpiceJet's side before granting an injunction.

Justice Datta has, hence, issued a notice to SpiceJet, and listed the case for hearing next on October 6. In a series of legal troubles for the airline, four aircraft lessors -- Aircastle Ireland Ltd, Willis Lease Corporation, Wilmington and Celestial -- have already filed five insolvency pleas against SpiceJet this year for the non-payment of dues.

