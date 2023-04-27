Encroachment drive: Pak Hindu immigrants' houses razed in Jodhpur

Jaipur, April 27 (IANS) The Rajasthan government's bulldozer reportedly ran on the kutcha-pucca houses of Pakistan Hindu immigrants.

More than 70 houses of Pakistan Hindu immigrants were bulldozed by Jodhpur Development Authority (JDA). Displaced people said, "We were evicted from Pakistan as well and now our houses were demolished here too."

The Jodhpur Development Authority said that action has been taken to remove the encroachment here. A public notice had already been issued regarding the work.

It needs to be mentioned here that the Jodhpur Development Authority removed the encroachment in Chaukha village of the city. The authority freed about 400 bighas of land from encroachment in B and C sector of Rajiv Nagar Colony.

During the drive, the pain of Pakistan Hindus was writ large. Seeing their homes being destroyed, women and children started crying.

The place where these houses were built is Rajiv Gandhi Awasiya Yojna Khasra No. 61, and action has been taken not on Hindus but on encroachment, the JDA asserted.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Hindu immigrants have submitted a memorandum to the Jodhpur District Collector regarding this action. It has been said in the memorandum that the land on which JDA has taken action belongs to the Gram Panchayat.

"We have given from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 lakh for the land, however, it seems the land mafia has befooled us," said one of the immigrants.

