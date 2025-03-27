Emraan Hashmi looks strong as he holds a weapon in first poster of ‘Ground Zero’

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actor Emraan Hashmi on Thursday dropped a gritty and intense first poster of his upcoming film “Ground Zero”, where he is seen boldly holding a weapon, likely an AK-47.

Emraan took to Instagram, where he shared the new poster. In the image, he appears strong and determined, holding what seems to be an AK-47 and has "Ground Zero" written on it in a dramatic tone.

The actor seems to be looking out over a war-torn or conflict-ridden city. The background shows a city in turmoil with buildings damaged, fires burning, and black smoke rising.

“The untold story of a mission that changed Kashmir forever. #GroundZero in cinemas on 25th April, 2025. #AbPrahaarHoga,” he wrote in the caption section.

The film is said to be set after the 2001 Parliament attack, where a BSF officer leads a 2-year probe uncovering the mastermind Ghazi Baba, enabling India's biggest anti-terror operation.

Excel Entertainment presents an Excel Entertainment Production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar the film is directed by Tejas Deoskar. The film is releasing in cinemas on April 25, 2025.

On March 24, when Emraan turned 46, he announced the sequel of “Awarapan”, which has been locked for April 3, 2026 release.

“Bas mujhe kuch aur der zinda rakh… #Awarapan2 in cinemas, 3rd April 2026. #Awarapan2 @Visheshb7 @Visheshfilms #MukeshBhatt #VisheshFilms,” Emraan captioned the post.

The sequel is a tribute to all the fans who have loved and celebrated Awarapan and unwavering dedication of Shivam, the character Emraan essayed in “Awarapan”.

Promising to be an intense action drama, Awarapan 2 picks up where Shivam’s story left off, bringing back the grit, emotions, unforgettable moments and blockbuster music that made Awarapan a cult classic.

The partnership between Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Films has created magic with films such as Jannat, Murder, Raaz, Gangster, Hamari Adhuri Kahani and Awarapan.

An action crime film, “Awarapan” released in 2007. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film was an uncredited remake of the South Korean film A Bittersweet Life.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.