Empowering Anganwadis to fight malnutrition, says Atishi

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Women and Child Development Minister Atishi on Wednesday visited an Anganwadi center in Khanpur to inspect the various facilities provided to women and children in the area.

During the visit, she also interacted with mothers and children registered at the center along with Anganwadi workers to learn about their experiences.

While inspecting the centre, Atishi directed officials to design the rooms as per the needs of the children and to enhance their foundational skills.

"The Arvind Kejriwal government is empowering its Anganwadi workers to fight back against malnutrition. We are ensuring that all children and mothers coming to our Anganwadis can receive high-quality nutritious food, and in this direction, our Anganwadi centers are working with commitment.

"They are providing nutritious food to lakhs of children, pregnant women, and mothers every day. Furthermore, the government is equipping Delhi's Anganwadi centers with all the necessary facilities for the holistic development of children. In addition to this, special training modules are being prepared for Anganwadi workers in this regard," Atishi said.

