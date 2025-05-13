Emma Roberts, Matt Rife team up for rom-com ‘Marriage Material’

Los Angeles, May 13 (IANS) Hollywood actress Emma Roberts and comedian Matt Rife are joining forces for the romantic comedy “Marriage Material”, with worldwide sales launching in the ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Trish Sie, whose credits include “Pitch Perfect 3”, “The Sleepover” and “Players”, is set to direct from a screenplay written by Ben Agron and Brandon Feldman, reports ‘Variety’.

The global sales are being handled by Capstone Global. “Marriage Material” follows the founder of a dating app, whose deadbeat husband’s alimony payments are bleeding her dry, so she must use it to find him a new wife before her company goes public.

As per ‘Variety’, the film is produced by Capstone Studios and Buzzfeed Studios. The producers are Richard Alan Reid, Jason Moring, Michael Philip and Dan Scheinkman (BuzzFeed Studios), Christian Mercuri (Capstone Studios) and David Sweeney and Peter Edwards (Sweeney Entertainment). Roberts (Belletrist), Rife, Christina Shams, John Dunne (Independent Artists Media) and David Haring and Roman Viaris (Capstone Studios) serve as executive producers.

“‘Marriage Material’” is a fresh, fiercely funny romantic comedy with an undeniable heart”. said Richard Alan Reid, president of BuzzFeed Studios. “Emma and Matt are a comedy duo that audiences worldwide will enjoy. We’re delighted to be partnered with Capstone Studios, and believe that with its bold humor, irresistible charm, and modern twist on love, ‘Marriage Material’ is poised to become a global crowd-pleaser”.

Roberts is best known for Warner Bros.’ “We’re the Millers”, Lionsgate Films’ “Nerve”, Fox Network’s “Scream Queens”, and FX Network’s “American Horror Story”.

Her most recent projects include Netflix’s “Holidate” and Amazon MGM Studios’ “Space Cadet”. As a producer with her Belletrist banner, Roberts will serve as an EP on the Netflix series “Calabasas”, as well as on the second season of the Hulu series “Tell Me Lies”, based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name. Roberts is repped by CAA and Sweeney Entertainment. Rife will star opposite Owen Wilson in “Rolling Loud”, an R-rated comedy co-produced by Live Nation Prods., which will film at the hip-hop festival of the same name. His past credits include MTV’s “Wild N’ Out”, “Fresh Off the Boat” and “That 90’s Show”.

