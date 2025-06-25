Emergency was nothing short of earthquake to destroy democracy: V-P Dhankhar

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday condemned the imposition of Emergency in 1975, by the then Indira Gandhi regime, as an assault on democracy and equated it with an earthquake that was designed to destroy democracy.

He said that the declaration of Emergency led to a turbulent period for the Indian democracy, for 21-month-long period during which every institution was trampled upon and civil liberties withdrawn, marking it the darkest period in the country’s history.

The Vice President’s sharp critique of Emergency came at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Kumaon University in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district.

Addressing students and faculty members as the chief guest, V-P Dhankhar said, “Fifty years ago on this day, the world’s oldest, the largest and now the most vibrant democracy went through a difficult air pocket, unexpected headwinds, nothing short of an earthquake aimed to destroy our democracy. It was the imposition of the Emergency. When the night was dark, the Cabinet was sidelined. The then beleaguered Prime Minister, facing an adverse High Court order, yielded to personal gain, ignoring the entire nation. The then President trampled constitutionalism and signed a declaration of Emergency.”

He further told the gathering of students that about 1.40 lakh people were imprisoned during the period, with their fundamental rights taken away.

“Fortunately, nine High Courts stood their ground. They ruled firmly, Emergency or no Emergency, Fundamental Rights cannot be put on hold. Every citizen of the country has a right which can be fructified by judicial intervention. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court—the highest court of the land—got eclipsed. It overturned the verdicts of these Nine High Courts. It held that the declaration of Emergency was an Executive decision, beyond judicial review,” noted the Vice President.

Dhankhar further underscored the need for keeping youth informed and updated about the darkest period of democracy, i.e. Emergency.

“You are the most vital stakeholders in governance, in democracy. You therefore cannot forget or cannot afford not to learn about that darkest period. Very thoughtfully, the government of the day decided that this day will be celebrated as ‘Samvidhan Hatya Divas,” he said, underlining the significance of ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’ for the youth.

The Vice President further said, “Academic institutions are much beyond just learning centres for degrees and credentials. Otherwise, why is there a difference between virtual learning and campus learning? You immediately know that the time you spend amongst your colleagues on the campus defines your mindset. These places are meant to catalyse the change needed, the change you want, the nation you want.”

Stressing on universities’ role in campus learning, Dhankhar said, “These are natural organic crucibles of ideation and innovation. Ideas come, but there must be ideation of the idea. If an idea comes in out of fear of failure, you don't engage in innovation or trial. Our progress will come to a standstill. These are places where worlds envy our demographic youth as the occasion to script not only their own career, but to script the destiny of Bharat.”

