Emergency response to flooding activated for China's Qinghai

Beijing, July 3 (IANS) China's Ministry of Water Resources on Thursday activated a Level-IV emergency response to flooding in the northwest Qinghai Province amid a new round of heavy rainfall.

According to forecasts, heavy rainfall is expected in eastern and southern Qinghai from Thursday to Saturday. As a result, significant rises in water levels are anticipated in the upper main stream and tributaries of the Yellow River in the province, with some small and medium-sized rivers in heavily affected areas potentially experiencing floods exceeding warning levels.

Local authorities have been urged to enhance flood monitoring and early warning, ensure effective flood control for rivers, and protect people's lives and property.

Based on 24-hour rainfall forecasts, the ministry has issued alerts for 10 other provincial-level regions, including Hebei, Liaoning and Hainan, urging them to take precautions and prepare for heavy rainfall.

A Level-IV emergency response to flooding is currently in effect in the three provincial-level regions of Chongqing, Sichuan and Gansu, Xinhua news agency reported.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response.

Since mid-June, both provinces have experienced heavy rainfall and severe flooding. The situation is particularly serious in areas such as Rongjiang and Congjiang in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of Guizhou Province, where large numbers of residents have been evacuated, and significant damage has occurred.

Rongjiang County, widely known as the birthplace of the Village Super League, or Cun Chao, is beginning post-disaster recovery after being hit by two severe floods in less than a week. Since June 24, back-to-back floods had inundated large parts of the county, with the Cun Chao stadium, which is situated in a low-lying urban area, submerged twice within five days.

The emergency funds were also announced to support the affected areas in restoring daily life and economic activity as soon as possible, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, six people had died due to severe flooding in Rongjiang County in southwest China's Guizhou Province.

